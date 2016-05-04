FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harsco Q1 adjusted EPS $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items
May 4, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harsco Q1 adjusted EPS $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp

* Harsco corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.33

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations including items

* Q1 revenue $353 million

* Q1 2016 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $347.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $353 million versus $452 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

