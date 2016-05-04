FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICE Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICE Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange

* Reports Record First Quarter 2016 Adj. Diluted Eps Of $3.68, +20% Y/Y; $1.2b Revenues, Less Transaction-Based expenses

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $3.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion

* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects full year 2016 adjusted operating expenses in range of $1.97 billion to $2.0 billion

* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects to realize expense synergies in range of $85 million to $90 million in 2016

* Q1 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 data services revenues to increase in range of 6% to 7% compared to 2015 pro forma data services revenues

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted operating expenses in range of $495 million to $505 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
