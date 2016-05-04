FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clean Harbors Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clean Harbors Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors

* Says ”Experienced Top Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $636.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $659.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22

* Five weeks into Q2, beginning to see typical increase in activity on environmental projects, and start of spring refinery turnaround season

* Affirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $430 million to $490 million

* Line weakness across several businesses due to continued slowdown in energy and industrial markets” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.