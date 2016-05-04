BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 4 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc

* Mgp ingredients reports strong first quarter profitability

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 sales $76.8 million

* Providing revised guidance for 2016 and beyond

* Sees 2016 Net Sales Percentage Growth Is Expected To Be In Mid-Single digits

* 2016 net sales projection revised downward to reflect impact that q1 sales decline of lower margin products has on full year

* 2016 operating income is expected to increase by compound annual growth rate in ten to fifteen percent range over next three years