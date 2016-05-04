FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amerigo qtrly loss per share $0.03
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amerigo qtrly loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Announces Q1-2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $19.3 million

* Mvc is expected to incur sustaining capex of $5.0 million in 2016

* Q1-2016 production was 12.9 million pounds of copper, 45% higher than 8.9 million pounds produced in q1-2015

* Mvc maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
