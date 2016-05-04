FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spartan Motors reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spartan Motors reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Order backlog increased to $318.9 million at March 31, 2016, from $264.6 million at March 31, 2015

* Spartan Motors reports first quarter 2016 EPS of $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 4.1 percent to $133.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million

* Raising 2016 guidance

* “looking forward to rest of 2016, we anticipate stronger sales and operating profit”

* Growth in vehicle up-fit business, as well as increased demand across most of co’s product offerings, is driving higher revenue expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.