FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hain Celestial posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hain Celestial posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain celestial announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 9 to 10 percent

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.946 billion to $2.966 billion

* Q3 sales $750 million versus I/B/E/S view $733.6 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Effective immediately, James Meiers has been appointed to newly-created position of chief operations officer

* Beginning in fiscal year 2017, company plans to establish five strategic platforms within hain celestial us

* Identified certain brands representing about $30 million in sales, which no longer fit into core strategy, and it intends to sell these

* To launch cultivate ventures,a venture unit to invest in smaller brands, incubate small acquisitions, to invest in health and wellness products

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share range of $2.00 to $2.04 , an increase of approximately 6 pct to 9 pct

* New platforms will be - fresh living,better-for-you baby , better-for-you snacking, better-for-you pantry and pure personal care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.