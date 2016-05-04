FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anthem names John Gallina CFO succeeding Wayne Deveydt
May 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anthem names John Gallina CFO succeeding Wayne Deveydt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc :

* Anthem names John Gallina chief financial officer

* Continues to expect net income for full year 2016 to be greater than $9.65 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wayne S. Deveydt has decided to step down from position effective may 31, 2016 due to family commitments and philanthropic work

* Gallina succeeds Wayne S. Deveydt

* Excluding items, adjusted net income is still expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

