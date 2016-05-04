FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paramount posts Q1 loss per share $0.43
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paramount posts Q1 loss per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount announces Q1 2016 results; sales volumes increase 31 percent to 50,161 boe/d; liquids comprise 49 pct of total sales

* Q1 2016 sales volumes averaged 50,161 boe/d, 31 percent higher than Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly other ngls sales volumes increased to 11,259 bbl/d in q1 of 2016, 62 percent higher than Q1

* Sales volumes are expected to decline through middle part of year until wells from 2016 capital program are brought on production in Q4

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

* Sales volumes expected to decline through middle part of year until wells from 2016 capital program are brought on production in Q4

* 2016 capital spending has been reduced since 2015 in response to deterioration in commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.