May 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly

* FDA grants priority review for lilly’s Olaratumab, an investigational medicine for advanced soft tissue sarcoma

* Also submitted Olaratumab to European Medicines Agency in Q1 2016; application currently being reviewed under an accelerated assessment schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)