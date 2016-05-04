FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meritor posts Q2 earnings $0.36/shr from continuing operations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meritor posts Q2 earnings $0.36/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Meritor Reports Second :

* Quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 5 percent to $821 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.275 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revising its guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.