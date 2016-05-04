BRIEF-Meritor posts Q2 earnings $0.36/shr from continuing operations

May 4 (Reuters) - Meritor Reports Second :

* Quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 5 percent to $821 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.275 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revising its guidance for fiscal year 2016