BRIEF-AGL Resources Q1 earnings per share $1.53 excluding items
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AGL Resources Q1 earnings per share $1.53 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Agl Resources Inc :

* Agl resources reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.53 excluding items

* Continue to expect the transaction with southern company to close in the second half of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agl resources inc qtrly operating revenues $1.33 billion versus $1.72 billion

* 1Q 2016 diluted eps of $1.30, excluding merger expenses and wholesale services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
