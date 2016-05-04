BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.65

May 4 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Esperion therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Expects fy 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be about $80 to $90 million

* Expects fy 2016 cash and cash equivalents and investment securities to be approximately $200 million at december 31, 2016

* Says estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund company through at least end of 2018

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.65

* Expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be about $80 to $90 million