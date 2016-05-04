FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.65
May 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Esperion therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Expects fy 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be about $80 to $90 million

* Expects fy 2016 cash and cash equivalents and investment securities to be approximately $200 million at december 31, 2016

* Says estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund company through at least end of 2018

* Estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund co through at least end of 2018,potential approval of bempedoic acid

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.65

* Expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be about $80 to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

