BRIEF-Melco Crown Q1 revenue rises 5 pct to $1.104 bln
May 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Melco Crown Q1 revenue rises 5 pct to $1.104 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Limited :

* Melco crown entertainment announces unaudited first quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.104 billion

* Qtrly group-wide adjusted ebitda was flat compared to q1 of 2015, despite a declining revenue environment in macau.

* Melco crown entertainment limited qtrly net income attributable to limited per ads $0.073

* Qtrly income attributable to melco crown entertainment limited per share $0.024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

