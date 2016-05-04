BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund says Q1 gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Keg Royalties Income Fund

* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces another distribution increase

* Says gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million for quarter

* Says same store sales in Q1 of 2016 were negatively impacted by calendar shift of new year’s eve

* Royalty income increased by $12,000 or 0.2% from $5,859,000 in Q1 2015 to $5,871,000 in Q1 2016

* Says Keg's same store sales were flat in Canada and increased by 2.2% in United States in quarter