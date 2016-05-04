FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund says Q1 gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund says Q1 gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Keg Royalties Income Fund

* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces another distribution increase

* Says gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million for quarter

* Says same store sales in Q1 of 2016 were negatively impacted by calendar shift of new year’s eve

* Royalty income increased by $12,000 or 0.2% from $5,859,000 in Q1 2015 to $5,871,000 in Q1 2016

* Says Keg’s same store sales were flat in Canada and increased by 2.2% in United States in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.