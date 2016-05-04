BRIEF-Standard Motor Products reports Q1 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

May 4 (Reuters) - Standard Motor Products Inc

* Standard motor products, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results and a quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $238.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $236.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.17per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)