BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.91
May 4, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Reports Solid First

* Quarter financial results, increases 2016 annual distributable cash flow guidance to $910 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Partnership to spend $800 million in 2016 and $150 million thereafter to complete its current slate of construction projects

* Net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.37 for 2016, with second-quarter guidance of 72 cents

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases 2016 annual distributable cash flow guidance to $910 million

* Increasing 2016 dcf outlok by $10 million to $910 million, resulting in 1.2 times amount needed to pay cash distributions for 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $519.8 million versus $530.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

