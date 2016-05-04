BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

May 4 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Reports Strong First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $162.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net new business forecast range revised upward to $232.0 million for 2016-2020, an increase of $53.0 million from february 2016 estimate

* Q1 experienced some sales delays in asian market

* New business launches and sales on track to meet expectations in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)