BRIEF-Net Element announces up to $20 million financing
May 4, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net Element announces up to $20 million financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Net Element Inc :

* Net element announces up to $20 million financing: $15 million credit facility and agreement to exchange up to $5 million of existing debt

* Credit facility extended to co coupled with debt exchange will be used to accelerate co’s organic and acquisition growth initiatives

* Under exchange agreement, has ability to exchange up to $5 million of indebtedness under certain promissory notes through dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

