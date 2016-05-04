FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altius completes Chapada copper purchase agreement and closes debt financing
May 4, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altius completes Chapada copper purchase agreement and closes debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius (tsx:als) completes chapada copper purchase agreement and closes debt financing

* Final payment of us$52 million and 400,000 common share purchase warrants of altius has been made to unit of yamana gold inc

* Says also completed agreements with a syndicate of lenders for new credit facilities in an amount of c$125 million

* Says in addition, toronto-dominion bank has signed a commitment letter for an additional c$25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
