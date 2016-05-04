FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American DG Energy announces significant reduction in debt
May 4, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American DG Energy announces significant reduction in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - American Dg Energy Inc

* American DG Energy announces significant reduction in debt

* Exchanged about 22% stake in European unit, for elimination of portion of outstanding 6% convertible debentures due may 2018

* Company has enough money to complete planned site improvements and backlog of projects

* Company is pursuing a similar debt exchange transaction for remaining convertible debt outstanding

* American DG Energy reduced convertible debt outstanding to $9.2 million

* American DG Energy Inc says execution of a series of transactions that eliminate a portion of company’s outstanding convertible debt

* American DG Energy Inc says in total, transactions eliminated $9.3 million in convertible debentures

* American DG Energy Inc - Although cannot currently finance any new projects, management continues to explore all alternatives for business going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

