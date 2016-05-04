FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 results highlighting 19% growth for Kona Brewing and completion of major strategic brewery enhancements

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Craft brew alliance inc says reconfirming previously issued guidance regarding anticipated full year 2016 results

* Qtrly net sales $39.2 million versus $41.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

