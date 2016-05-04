FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spark Energy announces acquisition of Major Energy and Provider Power
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spark Energy announces acquisition of Major Energy and Provider Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results, announces acquisition of major energy and provider power

* Co, unit has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of Major Energy

* Says co is financing purchase price payable at closing through issuance of 900,000 shares to Retailco LLC for a total of $18.0 million

* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of all retail business operations of Provider Power LLC

* Purchase price is $28.0 million for Provider Power LLC deal

* Spark will be issuing $40.0 million of shares to NGE as consideration for upfront purchase price for major Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.