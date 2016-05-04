FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Webmd Health Q1 earnings per share $0.36
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Webmd Health Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp

* Webmd announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.81 to $1.93

* Sees q2 revenue $163 million to $166 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $695 million to $708 million

* Q1 revenue $158.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $156.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $697.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Webmd health corp sees fy adjusted ebitda to be approximately $224 million to $232 million , an increase of 16% to 20% from prior year

* Webmd health corp sees q2 net income to be approximately $16.5 million to $18 million , an increase of approximately 23% to 35% from prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.