BRIEF-Davita Healthcare Partners Inc Q1 adjusted share $0.92
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Davita Healthcare Partners Inc Q1 adjusted share $0.92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc. 1st quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says total U.S. Dialysis treatments for Q1 of 2016 were 6,639,874, or 85,236 treatments per day

* Expect our consolidated operating income for 2016 to be in range of $1.800 billion to $1.950 billion

* Still expect our operating income for kidney care for 2016 to be in range of $1.625 billion to $1.725 billion

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating our estimate of 2016 effective tax rate attributable to davita healthcare partners inc. to now be approximately 39.5% to 40.5%

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees operating income for HCP for 2016 to be in range of $175 million to $225 million

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1 .550 billion to $1 .750 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
