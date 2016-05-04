BRIEF-Matson Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 4 (Reuters) - Matson Inc

* Matson Inc announces first quarter eps of $0.41, updates 2016 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $454.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $489.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matson inc sees full year 2016 ocean transportation operating income to be approximately 15 to 20 percent lower than 2015

* For full year 2016, company expects to make maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $65 million

* In Q2 2016, company expects operating income to approximate Q2 2015 level

* 2016 outlook revised downward to reflect more challenging market conditions in china service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: