FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Performant Financial Corporation Q1 adjusted share $0.04
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 9:58 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performant Financial Corporation Q1 adjusted share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp

* Performant Financial Corporation announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $130.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating expectation to achieve 2016 revenue of $125 million to $135 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.