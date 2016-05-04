BRIEF-Hortonworks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.68

May 4 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc :

* Hortonworks reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.26

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $45 million

* Q1 revenue $41.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.5 million

* Sees q2 gross billings to be $62.5 million

* Sees fy total non-gaap revenue to be $190.0 million

* Sees fy gross billings to be $265.0 million

* Sees for q2, adjusted ebitda resulting in a loss of $18.0 million