BRIEF-Omega Protein announces authorization of $40 mln share repurchase program
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Protein announces authorization of $40 mln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp :

* Omega Protein completes previously announced strategic review; announces authorization of $40 million share repurchase program

* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company’s operating cash flows and revolving credit facility

* Continues to move forward with previously announced investment of $18 million in projects in animal nutrition business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
