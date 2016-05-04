BRIEF-CSG Systems International Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

May 4 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc :

* CSG Systems International reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 revenue $186.2 million versus $185.6 million

* CSG Systems International Inc says maintaining its financial guidance for full year 2016

* $1.84

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $750.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)