BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems sees Q4 2016 loss $0.18-$0.21/shr
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 9:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems sees Q4 2016 loss $0.18-$0.21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems :

* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $44.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.69 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taken significant actions to realign cost structure, including an 8% reduction in workforce at end of q3

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $45 million to $46.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
