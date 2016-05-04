FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Godaddy Inc reports quarterly results
May 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Godaddy Inc reports quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc

* Godaddy inc says Q1 domains revenue of $218.9 million , up 9.9% year over year

* Godaddy reports continued growth in first quarter 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $448 million to $452 million

* Q1 revenue $433.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $430.6 million

* Godaddy inc says Q1 total bookings of $557.8 million , up 11.9% year over year, or approximately 13.5% on a constant currency basis

* Says Q1 Net Loss Per Share Of Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $430.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Godaddy inc says Q1 hosting and presence revenue of $160.4 million, up 14.4% year over year

* Godaddy inc says q1 average revenue per user (arpu) of $123 , up 6.1% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

