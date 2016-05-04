FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wright Medical Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 9:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wright Medical Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright medical group n.v. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results and increases 2016 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $705 million to $715 million

* Q1 sales $181 million

* Sees full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda guidance to $30 million to $35 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap cash loss per share $0.59 to $0.64 from continuing operations

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $703.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.