FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Corp Q1 EPS $0.09
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Corp Q1 EPS $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $1.05 to $1.13

* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $95 million to $101 million

* Q1 sales $80.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gross margin increased 360 basis points to 31.3% compared to 27.7% in same period last fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.