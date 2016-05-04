BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Corp Q1 EPS $0.09

May 4 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $1.05 to $1.13

* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $95 million to $101 million

* Q1 sales $80.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gross margin increased 360 basis points to 31.3% compared to 27.7% in same period last fiscal year