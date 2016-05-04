FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-B. Riley financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-B. Riley financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial -

* B. Riley Financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share, announces equity offering and earnings guidance

* B. Riley Financial says expects adjusted EBITDA of $9-$13 million for YTD period through July 2016

* B. Riley Financial says anticipates entering into senior secured credit facility, collateralized by assets of united online to fund portion of deal

* Says launched today a $20 mln follow-on public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RILY.O UNTD.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.