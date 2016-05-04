FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.04
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 9:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $33 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 sees capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of approximately $13.0 million to $15.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 domestic system-wide comparable store sales growth of approximately flat to +1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.