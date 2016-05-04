BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $33 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 sees capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of approximately $13.0 million to $15.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 domestic system-wide comparable store sales growth of approximately flat to +1.0%