BRIEF-Fei reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
May 4, 2016 / 9:13 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fei Co

* Fei reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $250 million to $260 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion

* Q1 revenue $229 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.7 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3.5 to 6.5 percent

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 5 to 8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog of orders at end of Q1 of 2016 was $656 million compared with $510 million at end of q1 of 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $241.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
