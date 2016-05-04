FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capella Education says DevMountain has become unit of company
May 4, 2016 / 9:59 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capella Education says DevMountain has become unit of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Capella Education -

* Capella acquisition Of DevMountain extends leadership position in job-ready skills market

* Deal for purchase price of up to $20 million, of which $15 million was paid in cash at closing

* Additional $5 million to be paid over 3-year period pending achievement of certain annual revenue and operating performance metrics

* DevMountain has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of capella education company

* Expect DevMountain to contribute up to point of revenue growth to Co’s results, dilution of about $0.10 to $0.20 per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

