BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems says Q1 earnings per share of $0.08
May 4, 2016 / 10:18 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems says Q1 earnings per share of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner transportation systems reports 2016 first quarter results and revises 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 4.8 percent to $465.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25 excluding items

* During quarter, incurred $3.0 million of downsizing costs in our TL and LTL segments

* Expect a similar amount of downsizing costs in q2 of 2016

* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to remain in range of $20 million to $30 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

