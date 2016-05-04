BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems says Q1 earnings per share of $0.08

May 4 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner transportation systems reports 2016 first quarter results and revises 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 4.8 percent to $465.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25 excluding items

* During quarter, incurred $3.0 million of downsizing costs in our TL and LTL segments

* Expect a similar amount of downsizing costs in q2 of 2016

* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to remain in range of $20 million to $30 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S