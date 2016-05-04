FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
May 4, 2016 / 9:57 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 net sales were down due to a negative impact from currency and negative impact from divestitures

* Consumption trends in a number of core categories remain challenging

* Co is entering a critical phase in its North American supply chain integration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
