BRIEF-McKesson says Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.44

* McKesson Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.44
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.97 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $46.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $46.85 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.30 to $13.80
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.30 to $13.80
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S