BRIEF-McKesson says Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.44
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 9:57 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-McKesson says Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Mckesson Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth

* McKesson Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.44

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.97 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $46.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $46.85 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.30 to $13.80

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

