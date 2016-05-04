FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EP Energy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EP Energy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp :

* EP Energy reports solid first quarter 2016 results and significant progress improving financial position

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 capital spending and activity levels to be at low end of guidance

* Continues to manage to positive free cash flow for full year

* Qtrly average daily oil production decreased 15 percent to 50.8 mbbls/d, down from 60.0 mbbls/d in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly total equivalent production grew to 104 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), up from 102.4 mboe/d

* No changes have been made to original guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

