FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q1 net income per unit $0.45
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q1 net income per unit $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P:

* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report first quarter 2016 results

* “We are cautious over near term as recent drilling and completion activity is meaningfully below levels of just a few months ago”

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.07

* PAA ended q1 of 2016 with $3.8 billion of committed liquidity

* Qtrly adjusted net income per common unit $0.45

* Revising full-year 2016 midpoint guidance for adjusted ebitda downward by approximately 4% to $2.175 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.