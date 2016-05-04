FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tutor Perini Q1 earnings per share $0.31
May 4, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tutor Perini Q1 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp :

* Tutor perini reports strong first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog as of march 31, 2016 was $8.2 billion, up 9% compared to $7.5 billion as of december 31, 2015

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirming its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

