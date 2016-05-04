FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc :

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $196.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $200 million - $205 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $827.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.12 - $0.14

* Sees 2016 revenue $820 million - $840 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $205.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.