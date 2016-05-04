BRIEF-CCA Q1 AFFO per diluted share of $0.61

May 4 (Reuters) - Corrections Corp Of America :

* CCA reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $447.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $443.5 million

* Corrections Corp Of America says expect adjusted diluted eps for q2 of 2016 to be in range of $0.44 to $0.46

* Corrections Corp Of America says for full year 2016, expect adjusted diluted eps to be in range of $1.81 to $1.87

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly AFFO per diluted share of $0.61

* Qtrly normalized ffo per diluted share of $0.60

* Corrections Corp Of America says during 2016, expect to invest approximately $96.0 million to $111.0 million in capital expenditures

* Corrections Corp Of America for 2016 normalized ffo and affo per diluted share are expected to be in range of $2.60 to $2.66 and $2.53 to $2.59, respectively

* Corrections Corp Of America says for q2 normalized ffo and affo per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.64 to $0.66 and $0.61 to $0.63, respectively

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)