FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CCA Q1 AFFO per diluted share of $0.61
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CCA Q1 AFFO per diluted share of $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Corrections Corp Of America :

* CCA reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $447.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $443.5 million

* Corrections Corp Of America says expect adjusted diluted eps for q2 of 2016 to be in range of $0.44 to $0.46

* Corrections Corp Of America says for full year 2016, expect adjusted diluted eps to be in range of $1.81 to $1.87

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly AFFO per diluted share of $0.61

* Qtrly normalized ffo per diluted share of $0.60

* Corrections Corp Of America says during 2016, expect to invest approximately $96.0 million to $111.0 million in capital expenditures

* Corrections Corp Of America for 2016 normalized ffo and affo per diluted share are expected to be in range of $2.60 to $2.66 and $2.53 to $2.59, respectively

* Corrections Corp Of America says for q2 normalized ffo and affo per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.64 to $0.66 and $0.61 to $0.63, respectively

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.