FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Selective Insurance Q1 earnings per share $0.63
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Selective Insurance Q1 earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc :

* Selective reports first quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.63 and operating income(1) per diluted share up 38% to $0.66

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says Q1 gaap combined ratio was 92.2%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says Q1 total return on equity was 10.3% and operating return on equity 1 was 10.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.