BRIEF-Catalent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
May 4, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catalent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc

* Catalent, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.84 billion

* Q3 revenue $438 million versus I/B/E/S view $427.1 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted net income is now expected in range of $145 million to $160 million

* Reiterating its previous guidance with respect to capital expenditures in range of $125 million to $135 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

