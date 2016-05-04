FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says buys Standish pipeline, remaining interest in Sweeny fractionator one
May 4, 2016 / 9:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says buys Standish pipeline, remaining interest in Sweeny fractionator one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners announces acquisition of Standish pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in Sweeny Fractionator one and Clemens Caverns

* Assets include Standish products pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in a newly constructed NGL fractionator and NGL storage facility

* Expects to fund deal with combination of newly issued PSXP units to Phillips 66,assumption of notes payable to Phillips 66

* Transaction consideration of $775 million

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* On track to deliver stated five-year compound annual distribution growth target of 30 percent through end of 2018

* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
