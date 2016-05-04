BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says buys Standish pipeline, remaining interest in Sweeny fractionator one

May 4 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners announces acquisition of Standish pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in Sweeny Fractionator one and Clemens Caverns

* Assets include Standish products pipeline and remaining 75 percent interest in a newly constructed NGL fractionator and NGL storage facility

* Expects to fund deal with combination of newly issued PSXP units to Phillips 66,assumption of notes payable to Phillips 66

* Transaction consideration of $775 million

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* On track to deliver stated five-year compound annual distribution growth target of 30 percent through end of 2018

* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 Partners