BRIEF-Matrix Service Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matrix Service Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co

* Matrix service company reports third quarter results; lowers fiscal 2016 guidance

* Q3 revenue $309.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to negative impact of low commodity prices, primarily in oil gas & chemical and industrial segments, co is reducing 2016 guidance

* Fiscal 2016 earnings guidance is being revised from between $1.30 and $1.50 per fully diluted share to between $1.00 and $1.10.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $1.03 billion compared to $1.12 billion at december 31, 2015

* 2016 revenue guidance is being revised from between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion to between $1.275 billion and $1.325 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
